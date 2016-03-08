N'Golo Kante wanted by Juve and Real: Should Chelsea midfielder stay or go?
21 March at 16:30Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is being linked with a move away from West London this summer; with Juventus and Real Madrid both reportedly suitors of the tenacious Frenchman.
Kante first broke onto the scene when he was a part of Leicester City's miraculous Premier League winning campaign; before earning himself a move to Chelsea where he has played since 2016. Kante was also a part of France's World Cup squad that lifted the trophy in Russia in the summer of 2018.
Kante will have a dilemma on his hands on whether or not he stays at Chelsea or leaves for potentially greener pastures.
Chelsea currently sit in 6th place in the Premier League, meaning that qualification for the UEFA Champions League will be tight. Currently, just four points separate Chelsea and third-placed Tottenham Hotspur; with eight games left to play. Chelsea's current form seems to indicate that they could miss out, with Arsenal and Manchester United in good form and far better than Spurs and the Blues.
Chelsea, however, remain in the UEFA Europa League; due to play Czech side Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals of this year's competition. Chelsea look like one of the favourites to win the tournament, with Arsenal and Napoli, who are considered to be the other favourites, set to face off against one another in the upcoming leg. Therefore, Champions League qualification could still be possible for Chelsea in two routes.
Champions League football may not guarantee that Kante stays but it will certainly make the prospect of remaining in West London sweeter. Kante is also currently earning €18m a season at Chelsea; more than double what Juventus' top-earner (excluding Cristiano Ronaldo) Paulo Dybala earns per year. Kante, therefore, may see greater terms of engagement at Chelsea than he would if he were to move away.
If Chelsea do not qualify for the Champions League, for the second year in a row, Kante may start to warm to offers from elsewhere. As aforementioned, both Juventus and Real Madrid are keen on the Frenchman; with both likely to have the funds to be able afford his services. A move to Juventus or Real Madrid will guarantee the midfielder a top level of football that he may not be able to attain with Chelsea.
