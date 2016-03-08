Nagatomo gives thoughts on Inter, Galatasaray possibilities
17 June at 17:30The rumors about the negotiation for the redemption of Yuto Nagatomo between Galatasaray and Inter come at a time when he is trying to stay focused with the Japanese national team in Russia.
And now, it is the Japanese full-back to express himself on the question: "First they say that Galatasaray has found the agreement with Inter, then that this agreement is not there.
Anything that happens is new news for me. It is an issue that concerns the club, I am currently focused only on the World Cup."
Click here to follow the latest World Cup and transfer news
Go to comments