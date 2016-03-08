Nainggolan and Martinez absent from Conte's Inter squad to face Spurs

03 August at 13:20
Inter Milan take on Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in their final pre-season friendly tomorrow, as the Nerazzurri travel to London to take on last season's beaten UEFA Champions League finalists.

Antonio Conte has named his squad list ahead of the fixture, with two notable absences: Radja Nainggolan, who is set to return to his former club, Cagliari, and Lautaro Martinez, who has suffered an injury. Furthermore, Diego Godin will also miss the clash after it was revealed he will be out for around a month.

GOALKEEPERS: Handanovic, Padelli, Berni 
DEFENDERS: De Vrij, Skriniar, Ranocchia, D'Ambrosio, Dalbert, Dimarco, Pirola 
MIDFIELDERS: Brozovic, Sensi, Borja Valero, Joao Mario, Gagliardini, Candreva, Agoumè, Barella
FORWARDS: Politano, Perisic, Longo, Esposito, Puscas.

