In an interview with HLN, Radja Nainggolan spoke about the fact that he was left out of Belgium's squad for the World Cup.

"It is a difficult thing to understand. I'm the first player in Guinness record book to miss two World Cups in a row. I am sad, I deserved to be there."

"I have enough, my farewell to the Red Devils is now marked. I am not going to continue to fight. It is true that last year, I considered quitting the National team, but I had hoped to participate in this summer's World Cup. It was my dream as a child and now it was taken away from me, I deserved to be there.