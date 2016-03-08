Nainggolan blames Monchi for Roma exit

Radja Nainggolan has given an interview to Sky Sport ahead of the new season with his former club Cagliari, in which he revealed who has behind his exit from Roma, not so subtly hinting that Monchi was to blame.



"​I separated from Roma, it was a very hard blow for me. Even there surely I had some blame, but it was more a choice of a person who eventually went away too, so maybe I could have stayed. These are choices you need to make in those moments that then become a useless regret. I am happy with my career so far and I hope to take away a lot more satisfaction because I still have a great desire."