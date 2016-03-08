Inter are closing in on the signing of Radja Nainggolan. Today Monchi and Ausilio met in Milan to talk about the latest details of the deal that will see Inter pay € 23/24 million cash for the former Belgium International.Roma want two players to be included in the deal and the first one has already been agreed between the two parties: it’s Nicolo Zaniolo, one of the best products of Inter academy.The second player that Roma want is Davide Santon. The giallorossi are admirers of the Italian full-back who has failed to impress at Inter after his return to the club.The former Newcastle defender, however, is a club-trained player and Inter may need him to fill their Champions League squad.That’s why the Serie A giants have yet to give green light to the move that however, does not seem to be any close to collapsing.Roma have already agreed a deal to sign Javier Pastore who will replace Nainggolan at the Olimpico. The Argentinean will arrive in Rome as soon as Inter and Roma reach a total agreement for Nainggolan.