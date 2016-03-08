Nainggolan close to sealing Cagliari return

Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan is now reportedly close to sealing a move back to Cagliari this summer.



While Fiorentina have been interested in signing the Belgian midfielder, it seems as though Cagliari have unlocked the negotiation for the player over the last few hours.



Sky Italia claim that Sampdoria were also interested in Nainggolan but the player has chosen Cagliari as his next destination. Fiorentina did find an agreement with Inter but Nainggolan wished to join Cagliari over the La Viola.



Fiorentina have given up the chase and an agreement between Cagliari and the nerazzurri has been found.



