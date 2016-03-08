Nainggolan comments on Cagliari move
03 August at 12:15Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan is set to move on loan to his former club Cagliari; as he was considered no longer a part of the project at the Nerazzurri club. Furthermore, Nainggolan's wife, who is currently starting her battle against cancer, to which Nainggolan lost his mother several years ago, lives in Cagliari and therefore it is a logical move on both a footballing and personal level.
Speaking on the move, Nainggolan has said: "It was a choice of the heart, I hope to bring Cagliari up."
