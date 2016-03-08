Nainggolan comments on Cagliari move

03 August at 12:15
Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan is set to move on loan to his former club Cagliari; as he was considered no longer a part of the project at the Nerazzurri club. Furthermore, Nainggolan's wife, who is currently starting her battle against cancer, to which Nainggolan lost his mother several years ago, lives in Cagliari and therefore it is a logical move on both a footballing and personal level.

Speaking on the move, Nainggolan has said: "It was a choice of the heart, I hope to bring Cagliari up."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Cagliari

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.