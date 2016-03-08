Nainggolan confesses Roma are selling him
16 June at 12:25Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has reportedly told fans that the giallorossi are trying to sell him this summer.
The 30-year-old Nainggolan has become one of the most important players for the the giallorossi since his arrival from Cagliari. And while he is one of the best midfielders in Serie A, he failed to earn himself a call-up from the Belgian national side.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that Nainggolan has recently told fans that Roma are trying to sell him this summer.
Inter are told to be desperate to sign Nainggolan this summer and despite their FFP issues, will give their all to sign the Belgian star.
Nainggolan is told to be unhappy with Roma for trying to sell him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
