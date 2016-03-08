Radja Nainggolan could make his first appearance at Inter as a starter on Saturday,

Inter aren’t doing very well at the moment, losing on opening day to Sassuolo and squandering a two-goal lead against Torino at the San Siro on Sunday evening.

The whole team has been punished, losing their rest day on Monday and returning to train, with the players accusing of showing little hunger or personality in the second half, when Torino completed their unlikely comeback.

Nainggolan could be the man to inject both those things to the midfield, but Matteo Politano could be sacrificed in what now looks like a 3-4-2-1, where the Belgian would be playing alongside Ivan Perisic behind striker Mauro Icardi.

This would also be a part of the carrot-and-stick approach adopted with Lautaro Martinez, who would have a chance from the bench.

Both Ronaldo and Gabigol scored their first goals for the Nerazzurri at the Dall’Ara… which one will Lautaro emulate?