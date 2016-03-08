Nainggolan: 'Football distracts me from personal problems that trouble me..'

Radja.Nainggolan.Cagliari.2019.20.polo.jpg GETTY IMAGES
27 August at 17:10
Cagliari midfielder Radja Nainggolan has revealed that playing football distracts him from personal problems that he faces and playing the game keeps him at ease in life.

In a recent interview that the Belgian gave to Gazzetta, he said: "Football has saved me and is still saving me, making me feel distracted from the personal problems that trouble me 24 hours a day. And playing makes me feel at ease.

"I was a key part of the national team with Belgium some time ago. I honestly hadn't seen it for a long time, but when I arrived the coach told me about this solution and I immediately adapted. We agreed and I do it with enthusiasm. For me the important thing is to play. I'm having fun and I'm trying to lend a hand to Nandez who is strong, but he has just arrived and has yet to know the mechanisms of Italian football." 

On Antonio Conte, he said: "They have been making comparisons about me and about him for years. I wish him a great career, he has the right head. The Champions would have liked to play it.

"But, sometimes, in life not everything goes as you hope. I made a sincere in the mouth goodbye to my former Inter team mates, I experienced a season of ups and downs, but I took this decision serenely, I know that Sunday will be difficult, but Cagliari must react and in the past it has proven to do well with the great ones. I will try to do mine ".

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Cagliari

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.