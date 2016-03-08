Nainggolan: 'Football distracts me from personal problems that trouble me..'
27 August at 17:10Cagliari midfielder Radja Nainggolan has revealed that playing football distracts him from personal problems that he faces and playing the game keeps him at ease in life.
In a recent interview that the Belgian gave to Gazzetta, he said: "Football has saved me and is still saving me, making me feel distracted from the personal problems that trouble me 24 hours a day. And playing makes me feel at ease.
"I was a key part of the national team with Belgium some time ago. I honestly hadn't seen it for a long time, but when I arrived the coach told me about this solution and I immediately adapted. We agreed and I do it with enthusiasm. For me the important thing is to play. I'm having fun and I'm trying to lend a hand to Nandez who is strong, but he has just arrived and has yet to know the mechanisms of Italian football."
On Antonio Conte, he said: "They have been making comparisons about me and about him for years. I wish him a great career, he has the right head. The Champions would have liked to play it.
"But, sometimes, in life not everything goes as you hope. I made a sincere in the mouth goodbye to my former Inter team mates, I experienced a season of ups and downs, but I took this decision serenely, I know that Sunday will be difficult, but Cagliari must react and in the past it has proven to do well with the great ones. I will try to do mine ".
