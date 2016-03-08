Nainggolan: 'Future? I want to do something important at Cagliari'
20 October at 18:15Inter loanee and Cagliari midfielder Radja Nainggolan has revealed that he wants to do something important at his club.
Nainggolan was one of the first players that Inter were keen on selling this past summer, along with Mauro Icardi. Despite having stated that he would want to stay, Inter loaned him out to Cagliari.
Nainggolan was on the scoresheet for the Sardinia side in their recent 2-0 win and in an interview that he gave to Sky Sport 24, he talked about his future.
He said: "I am a player, I am here with enthusiasm and I want to do something important. We have to see how it ends. I made a lot of choices in my life. It will depend on the president's investments and the decisions we will take at end."
Nainggolan's goal today went viral as well. After a corner was cleared, the Belgian picked the ball up from around 25 yards and scored a screamer to give his side the lead.
About the goal, he said: "The goal has nothing to do with the position on the pitch, I had to stay out of the box on the kick. I am always happy, what pleases me is the The enthusiasm that is here is incredible. We are doing a good championship, we are doing well. We feel it, we give the best of ourselves, I dedicate the goal to my wife."
This is Nainggolan's second-coming at Cagliari and this was his first goal for the club in his second spell. After the disappointing game against Brescia on the first day, Nainggolan has played now appeared in five Serie A games and has helped Cagliari climb above Roma and Lazio in the table.
Go to comments