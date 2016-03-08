Problemi alla coscia? E preoccupante ? Mah incredibile cosa s’inventano... — Radja Nainggolan (@OfficialRadja) September 2, 2018

Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan has given an update about his situation after he was substituted late in the game against Bologna yesterday.Inter picked their first win of the season yesterday after their 3-0 win over Bologna at San Siro. Nainggolan scored Inter's last goal, but he was taken off before the end of the game and it was suspected that he has suffered an injury.But the Belgian has put up a message on social media stating that he is not injured and he is just about perfect.The message on Twitter read: "Thigh problems? And they're worrying me? They're amazing at inventing at stuff."Nainggolan joined Inter from Roma this past summer for a fee totaling upto 38 million euros. The game against Bologna was his first appearance in the Serie A as a nerazzurri.