Nainggolan: 'I am criticised a lot because the expectations is massive'
22 March at 16:15Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan believes that he is given too much criticism for his performances because the burden of expectation on him is too much.
Nainggolan joined Inter from Roma in the summer of 2018 in a player plus cash deal that saw Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo head to the giallorossi. Since his arrival, Nainggolan has disappointed at Inter.
While talking to the Lega Serie A channel on Youtube, Nainggolan said: "This year's Inter is a strong team, a healthy and united group. The only thing that we lacked is continuity in the results but we want to hit the Champions League for next year.
"Spalletti? The relationship with the coach has always been a good relationship. He is strong tactically he is very prepared, if he loves you he shows it to you. He did a lot to bring me here and I hope from here to finally give him so much.
"I was criticized too much because everyone was expecting a lot from me, but I had so many injuries that I never had in my career. But being back to score was a great satisfaction, and I hope I can continue on this path."
