Nainggolan: I have no idols, jut Ronaldo

Radja Nainggolan is the protagonist of the Match Programme distributed by Inter in view of tonight's derby against Milan. The Belgian midfielder gave a brief interview between past, present and future.



THE PAST - "My past, it was difficult, I went away from Belgium at the age of 16, and that’s why I want my children to be fine".



GOAL - "My goals? I have scored so many, important and beautiful. The first one was against Treviso, when I was in Piacenza, with a shot from outside the box; another one I have in mind is the one against Sampdoria, when I played for Cagliari”.



INTER - "Inter? For me it’s important to be here: San Siro is beautiful, exciting, and you can hear the fans like in few other stadiums in Europe".



IDOLS? NO THANKS - "I've never had football idols, I've always liked those quality players, like Ronaldo, il Fenomeno. I looked him because he invented things from nothing".



(Inter-Milan Official Match Programme)

Emanuele Giulianelli