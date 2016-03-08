Nainggolan: 'I will prove to Inter that they are wrong to sell me'

Would-be new Cagliari signing Radja Nainggolan has vowed to prove Inter wrong and make them regret their decision to sell him this summer.



Inter made their decision to sell Nainggolan earlier this month during the International Champions Cup and the same goes with Mauro Icardi, who too is on the market this summer.



Nainggolan has flown to Sardinia to complete a Cagliari move and on his way, he talked to reporters and said: "I made a choice that was a little forced. In the end, they chose those, we try to do good. I have other priorities now, it was easy to choose. Now I will get involved, I will try to prove on the field that they were wrong to sell me. "