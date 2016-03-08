Nainggolan: 'I would have been useful to Conte'

Nainggolan Cagliari calcia
26 October at 13:30
Radja Nainggolan, currently on loan at Cagliari from Inter Milan, has spoken to the Gazzetta dello Sport about several topics:

'​At Inter, at the beginning, I was booed. Also rightly, because I was always talking about Rome and Roma. But people don't understand one thing: I'm not one who cares about being a friend of the fans. They should support the team, not the player, I always thought that having become a favorite in Cagliari and Roma was the result of my commitment to the team, so after four and a half years in Rome it was clear that I felt an attachment to my old club that I could not feel towards the new one. I didn't feel like kissing the Inter shirt as soon as I arrived. Whoever does it to please the fans has little personality. It would be like meeting a girl and telling her right away: you are the love of my life.

'​So, as soon as I landed in Milan, I said that the regret of leaving Rome was stronger than the joy of being at Inter. I couldn't be in love with a society I had been in for a day. The fans didn't take it well. I knew some of them, I explained to them the meaning of my words and they understood. If I had to play three, four seasons in Inter, I would probably say the same things I said about Rome, but not today.

'​Conte? For what I saw in the month we worked together, I think I could have given him something. He made us understand immediately the way and the spirit with which we had to play.'

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma
Cagliari
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.