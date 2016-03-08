Nainggolan: 'Icardi? Nobody is essential; Zaniolo? It's easy to have a good season but...'

Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan has given an interview to the Corriere dello Sport in which he spoke on several topics; including the Mauro Icardi case at Inter, his thoughts about his former club Roma and the transfer rumours surrounding Edin Dzeko, Nicolo Barella and Nicolo Zaniolo.



"The Icardi case? Everyone in a team is important, but nobody is essential. Mauro is strong, but we also have another great striker; he did very well when he played and is destined for a top future. I say that if Icardi had problems with someone, it was up to him to solve them and not let them fall back on the team. Mauro is training and available like all of us - if he continues like this and scores goals, he is an important player. I told him what I thought, that if he had problems to solve with someone, the group could not pay for his absence.



"​ Barella? I am not an agent, although I can give some advice in the field. Nicolò is a footballer who will have an important career and I wish him the best in any team he will play, he is strong and he is similar to me.



"Dzeko ? Before coming to Inter, I already knew what Milan was like and the same goes for him. As a player, even if he is 33 years old, I think he's great, because he has an indisputable value, he gives everything for his companions and he scores a lot. This year he may seem to be falling because the team's results take him a little down, but it's not like that really.



"​Zaniolo? For me it is not a problem because everyone has his career. I have played 10 years at a high level, 9 well and this is so-so. He has played 20 games in Serie A, 18 good ... It is normal that we speak well of young people who are now all served on a silver platter, whereas before a boy had to show much more, even just to arrive in Serie B. I'm happy for him and I wish him the best because I'm not envious of anyone. I think about my career and stop there. It's easy to make a good season, but let's see in 10 years..."



