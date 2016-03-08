Nainggolan: 'Juventus wanted me once, but then nothing happened'
26 April at 14:35Inter Milan star Radja Nainggolan has revealed that Juventus were pursuing his signature at one point but a move to the bianconeri never materialised.
Nainggolan joined Inter last summer from Roma in a deal that saw the nerazzurri hand Roma over cash plus Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo. While Zaniolo has shined at Roma, but Nainggolan has faced injury issues that have stopped him from playing at his best.
In a recent interview with DAZN, Nainggolan talked about a host of things. It included a possible move to Juventus now long ago.
He said: "Against Juve it has always been a special match for me, because they have often looked for me in the past and then nothing happened.
"I prefer to challenge the strongest teams and try to win against them. It's something I've always had in mind, Juve is the team to beat for many years, I think any team wants to beat it, for us it's an important match for they have already won the championship.
"But to us this changes little because the important thing will be to win to reach our goal."
