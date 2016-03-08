Nainggolan mocks El Shaarawhy as he praises Salah

Liverpool and Egyp star Mohammed Salah turns 26 today and his former Roma team-mate Stephan El Shaarawhy was among the football personalities that used social media to wish the Egypt star happy birthday.



“You dragged one entire team and one entire nation into the World Cup when everything seemed lost. You had the best season of your career and you came so close to achieving something extraordinary. You weren’t even given the chance to go through it and you could have skipped the World Cup. Today you are here because you deserve this. You achieved it with sacrifice and with your lifestyle that is an example to so many people. Today your World Cup begins and it’s the day of your birthday. Everybody in Egypt supports you because you can excite everybody with your humility. Good luck my friend and happy birthday.”



​Nainggolan jokingly commented the message of El Shaarawy who is called ‘The Faraoh’ due to his Egyptian heritage.



“Remember that you are Italian”, the Belgian said.



El Shaarawhy commented his team-mate’s message claiming: “Radja! Are you here too, stay calm!”

