Nainggolan: 'My goal was worth €60 million, I love Spalletti'
27 May at 13:55Inter Milan star Radja Nainggolan has joked that if his goal against Empoli was worth €60 million, he should probably ask for a pay rise at the club.
In what has not been a good season for either Nainggolan or Inter, the Belgian scored a massive goal late in the game against Empoli yesterday to take the club into the top four of the Serie A. Having arrived from Roma in the summer, this probably is Nainggolan's most important goal yet.
After the goal, the midfielder was talking to SportMediaSet about the performance and he said: "A goal worth sixty million? Then I can ask for the increase. Apart from the jokes, I did my job, Matias Vecino was good then there was the luck that the ball came to me there.
"Spalletti? I'm sorry, he wanted me here. Inter are in the Champions League and therefore, he should be given the credit. I love him, I hope he continues to do what he likes to do."
