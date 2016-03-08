Inter and Roma have agreed the price-tag of Radja Nainggolan and today the former Belgium International confirmed his imminent transfer in Milan in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.“Rome and Roma will remain in my heart forever”, Nainggolan said.“Inter strongly wanted me, more than any other club. I can only thank the club. I am happy to work with Spalletti again and I want to thank every single fan of Roma. I will never forget their support. I didn’t decide to leave. It was a decision of Roma and I respected it.”