Nainggolan on Milan: 'There is more heat in Rome, fans are more affectionate'

24 April at 18:30
Radja Nainggolan left Roma to Inter Milan last summer, in a deal which saw cash and Nicolo Zaniolo move in the Giallorossi's direction in exchange for the Belgian midfielder. Now, speaking to beIN Sport, Nainggolan has reflected on his move and compared the cities of Rome and Milan.

"In Rome there is more heat - the fans are much more affectionate, especially towards their team. In Milan everything revolves around the business, it's a little more competitive. In Rome then they are more loose, even if when I went for a walk I would hear voices. One began to arrive, then another. They told me that Milan was much quieter, but if I take a walk downtown I have the exact same problem."

Nainggolan has scored just five times in 31 appearances this season for the Nerazzurri and has been somewhat disappointing since making the move from the capital city.

