All involved parties can now accept that Radja Nainggolan is now a member of the Nerazzuri. The agreement between the Inter and Roma has already been reached over the week for a total of 38 million euros, of which 24 is cash and 14 from the value of the two counterparts, namely primavera player Nicolò Zaniolo and Davide Santon.Soon Nainggolan is preparing to become a new Inter player: tonight he is expected in Milan, and then tomorrow partake in medical visits, as learned from Calciomercato.com. Also for tomorrow are scheduled medical checks of the two counterparts, Zaniolo and Santon, who will be at Villa Stuart before signing the contract with Rome. All defined on the Inter-Rome axis, tomorrow will be a day of medical examinations for the three players.Roma get a 18-year-old midfielder in Zaniolo, a product of Inter’s youth team. Left back Santon rejoined Inter in 2015 after coming up through their youth as well. He had a 4 year stint in the Premier League at Newcastle from 2011-2015.