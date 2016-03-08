Nainggolan open for move to Cagliari

Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan is preparing for a new chapter in his footballing career as he is ready for a move to league rivals Cagliari.

The former Belgium international has been informed by the club’s hierarchy that he is not in their plans for the next campaign, just 12 months after he joined the Milan-based outfit from league rivals AS Roma.

Therefore, the 31-year-old is evaluating options for the next move in his career. It is believed that one option which attracts Nainggolan is Cagliari where he has spent five seasons from 2010 to 2014.

Cagliari also gives Nainggolan a chance to make a point to his current club Inter who are willing to offload the player just after one season.

However, before making the move, Nainggolan wants to wait for a while and see if any club will make a move for him who can also offer him UEFA Champions League football next season.

If a suitable offer arrives, Nainggolan will move there or else he will be more than happy to rejoin Cagliari once again.
 

