Nainggolan open to China move following Inter snub

Radja Nainggolan reportedly opens to a move to China, according to Sky Sports.



The Belgian was told that he was no longer part of Inter’s plans going forward and must now look for a new club.



The former Roma midfielder, is in fact, is beginning to evaluate the offers he has received from China including Dalian and Shanghai Shenhua.



It is believed there is now a possibility he will accept their proposal.



Nainggolan had earlier turned down a move to Turkey with Galatasaray.



Director Beppe Marotta and Coach Antonio Conte confirmed at the weekend that Mauro Icardi and Nainggolan will not play for the Nerazzurri again.



According to FCInterNews, Galatasaray offered the player a high-salary with a deal that would see the player join on loan with an option to buy.



Inter only signed Nainggolan a year ago from Roma for €38m plus bonuses.



Nainggolan’s time in Milan hasn’t lived up to expectation but he did score the goal that ultimately secure Inters Champions League qualification.



