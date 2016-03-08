Nainggolan receives offer from China amidst Inter interest
07 June at 09:55Reports from Corriere dello Sport say that Radja Nainggolan is being offered being money by Guangzhou Evergrande amidst interest from Inter Milan.
The 30-year-old Belgian missed out on Belgium's World Cup squad, but is one of the best Serie A midfielders currently. He appeared in 31 Serie A games this season, scoring four times and assisting nine times.
Corriere dello Sport say that while Inter Milan are interested in Nainggolan, Guangzhou Evergrande are willing to offer big money for the acquisition of the Belgian.
A concrete offer has arrived from Fabio Cannavaro's men, who are offering 30 million euros to Roma and will pay Nainggolan wages of 12 million euros a season.
On the other hand, Inter manager Luciano Spalletti has already Nainggolan to know whether he'll willing to play under him once again. Roma are open to selling the midfielder this summer and will look to sign Bryan Cristante as a replacement for Nainggolan.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments