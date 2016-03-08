Nainggolan returns to training; race against time for Barcelona game

31 October at 17:00
It is no secret that Radja Nainggolan is a very important player for Inter, and thus club is doing its best to have him back in time for the clash with Barcelona. 
 
As reported by Sky Italia, the Belgian returned to training yesterday, where he started to run again. As of now, there's a 50% chance that he will be available for the game against Barcelona next Tuesday. The days are not many, but Nainggolan will try his best. 
 

