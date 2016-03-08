Nainggolan's future is still uncertain, could be Conte's anti-Juve or could be sold



Nainggolan future at San Siro remains uncertain, after the arrival of Antonio Conte.



Nevertheless, the idea of the Ninja and Conte together is on that excites and scares everyone: the fans, the coach and the player himself but if the player is to fit, he must first adapt his lifestyle.



Conte, of course, wanted to sign the Belgian from Roma during his time at Chelsea but was never able to make the deal possible as Nainggoalan was happy at the capital club.



The lifestyle that has led to careful reflections from the Salento coach about the possible sale of the former Giallorosso. But unlike a few months ago, Nainggolan seems to want to take on this new challenge in the Nerazzurri and intends to be fit and polished for the start of the preseason, when Antonio Conte will start the hard.



The last word is therefore up to the technician, the former coach will have to trust his feelings and understand whether or not to trust Nainggolan. If the Ninja were to become a Conte soldier, and then adopt the training methods, he could actually be the weapon in the Inter side that bring Juve down.



Nainggolan scored 6 goals last season and assisted 3, however, some of those came at vital times, none more so than the late winner against Empoli that saw Inter qualify for the Champions League.



Otherwise, last year's physical problems could return and Conte might wish he sold the player when he had the chance.



