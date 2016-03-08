Nainggolan's sister reveals the midfielder's reaction to Inter decision

As revealed by Inter's CEO Beppe Marotta, Radja Nainggolan is no longer a part of the club's project, which was further confirmed by Antonio Conte. The midfielder's twin sister, Raina, spoke about the future of the former Roma man."Radja wasn't happy to hear the statements of Giuseppe Marotta. There is a chance that my brother will leave Milan, even if at the moment, there is no team in pole to sign him. He could also be intrigued by a proposal from abroad," she concluded.