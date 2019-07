Nainggolan's wife announces she is set to begin chemotherapy

Radja Nainggolan is not going through a simple time from a professional point of view. After only one year with the Nerazzurri, Inter excluded him from the new technical project of Antonio Conte, publicizing the desire to sell him and Mauro Icardi.But the challenge that the Belgian and his wife Claudia will have to face in the coming weeks goes far beyond anything in the football world. Through her Instagram profile, Claudia Lai Nainggolan has announced that she has cancer and announced that she had started treatment."For a month I have been living in a nightmare, for once in my life I am afraid to start a new day. But after tears it is time to fight this ugly beat, thanks to my family and friends who give me strength and positivity," she wrote.