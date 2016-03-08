Nainggolan spotted smoking days after Cagliari move

10 August at 18:45
New Cagliari midfielder Radja Nainggolan has been spotted smoking days after a loan move from Inter.

The Belgian was informed about his future by Inter, who told him that he wasn't part of the club's plans next season. While Fiorentina were interested in the former Roma man, Nainggolan accepted the move back to Cagliari.

A fan called Armando D'Ambrosio posted a video on Instagram which was captioned 'This is in Cagliari' and the video shows Nainggolan smoking a cigarette despite many people being around him.

A fan is heard shouting: "We smoke Radja, We smoke. It is all healthy."
 

