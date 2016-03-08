Nainggolan talks about difference between Roma and Inter stars
28 June at 16:00Inter Milan completed the signing of Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan as the 30 year old at San Siro from the Serie A rivals AS Roma.
Radja Nainggolan attended his first press conference as the new player of the Nerazzurri on June 28, Thursday. The talented midfielder player has played alongside former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko at AS Roma. Now, he will play alongside Mauro Icardi at Inter Milan.
Radja Nainggolan was asked about how the two players are different and which other player of the Milan club he likes as of now.
"They are two different strikers, and they work for the team." They are two great strikers, I get along well with Dzeko and I hope to be equally happy with Icardi. always liked Perisic too, "said Radja Nainggolan during the press conference today
