Nainggolan: 'The derby is always special to me'



Radja Nainggolan spoke to Dazn, ahead of Inter’s derby with champions Juventus tomorrow night.



"Against Juve, it has always been a special match for me because they have often looked for me in the past and then nothing happened. I prefer to challenge the strongest teams and try to win against them, it's something I've always had in mind: Juve is the team to beat for many years, I think any team wants to beat it, for us, it's an important game for the ranking. They have already won the championship, but this does not change much for us because the important thing is to win to achieve our goal."



ON THE SEASON - "The bow after the goal at Bologna? It came to me instinctively. People expected so much from me, I got injured in the training camp and skipped training. I couldn't wait to start and score goals. The debut was a way to say ‘here I am, I introduced myself '. It went a little differently from what I expected because I got hurt after two more games and I had to start over again another time. The important thing for us is to hit the target because I think we have made an important journey with some difficulties and episodes that have damaged us a bit. I hope I will no longer have injuries and will be able to improve physically to stay on top and be the best Nainggolan."



ON THE PROBLEMS - "A little maturity was missing, the last match of the Champions League group was enough to win it to pass. That was a big disappointment, then there were a couple of negative results. I want to win, even if it seems strange that I never won. I always wanted to win something, for a personal thing. There was a time when the fans were used to winning, we have to go back to being the team that makes us talk about it worldwide. "



ON HANDANOVIC - "Samir is a great professional, he trains hard, he studies a lot. He talks a lot, he says what he thinks, and I like, he is very honest. He has nothing to do with those who gave him the armband, in a team so many elements prove to be important and want to have their say, in this team, there are a couple ".



ON BARELLA - "I especially like the way he plays, because he always gives the best. Maybe it doesn't make the difference for goals or assists, but it makes the other players play better and are perhaps the most important things. Me and him together? With him, it could be a good fight on the field, even together ".