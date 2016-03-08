Nainggolan warns European giants after Tottenham win



Inter star Radja Nainggolan spoke to Sky Sport after Inter’s 2-1 win against Fiorentina. The former Belgium International was asked his thoughts on the title race as well as on Inter’s Champions League campaign that begun with a last-gasp 2-1 win against Tottenham.



“The target is to do better than last season. We didn’t start well but the season is very long. There are many games left and I want to win something. I’ve never won any trophy although I’ve always done my best during my career. Maybe it’s time to win something even if I don’t want to talk too much. Better to stay quiet and work”, the Belgian said.



“Champions League? It’s a tough group. We beat Tottenham but we have five more difficult games ahead of us. Each game will be complicated but this kind of games give us self-confidence. Anything can happen if we qualify for the last-16 stage.”