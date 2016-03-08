Nainggolan wishes best for Icardi at Inter

Radja Nainggolan spoke to the press after his Serie A debut for his latest stint with Cagliari last night, in which the club lost 1-0 to newly promoted Brescia.



"​It will take time to see the best Cagliari with the new ones. I feel good in front of the defense. Football is what I like to do, for the rest I made myself available to the coach. Even today I enjoyed myself. I think that Cagliari should win matches like today.



"​Unlike Mauro I wanted to take them. He was a striker who made more than 120 goals in Serie A, it is not me but the facts to say that at 26 he is an important player. I wish him the best in any case. Personally, I'm not his agent, I don't know what will happen. If he stays at Inter, I hope he finds space."