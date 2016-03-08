Nainggolan works hard after Inter fine: he's already lost 4 kilograms

Radja Nainggolan's Inter spell as not been as successful as the Nerazzurri fans hoped at the beginning of the season, when he joined the San Siro hierarchy from Roma. The Belgian has had disciplinary issues and the club fined him at the end of the December for turning up late for the training.



The player is unfit but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he is working hard to recover his best form. Radja is reportedly doing extra work in training and he's already lost four kilograms. His commitment shows how much he wants to keep this shirt and to well with Inter. Nainggolan is yet not 100% fit but he's finally taken the right path,