Patrick Vieira could end up Coach his first Ligue 1 side after all.

The Arsenal-linked Coach, who is currently in charge of New York City FC, is being linked to Nantes as Claudio Ranieri’s replacement.

The Italian isn’t getting on well with the Bretons, and was recently named as a potential candidate to take over at Tottenham in case Mauricio Pochettino leaves.

Vieira has also been connected to a move back to England and Italy, where he played for Inter, Milan and Juventus.

L’Equipe claim that the 41-year-old could be interested, though he was reported to have rejected Saint-Etienne and Rennes last summer, especially as he is still on the shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

That said, the name of Jocelyn Gourvennec has also been linked to Nantes: known for his good football, he also learned his trade with the Canaries

Yoeri Djorkaeff has also been linked to the job, though it appears that president Waldemar Kita wants him to take over as sporting director.