Naples against Napoli's ADL: 'Presidents and ... bad presidents'

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and the City of Naples are in a loggerhead regarding the Stadio San Paolo and Aurelio De Laurentiis had criticised the City of Naples.



​Now, the sport commissioner of Naples, Ciro Borriello has responded to Aurelio De Laurentiis’s comments.



“We’ve never allowed ourselves to criticise the running of the city’s main football team,” Ciro Borriello wrote in a Facebook post.



“Even if we could say that with this corporate policy we should be content with, at best, second-place finishes and some Coppe Italia…



“We’ve also never, even in moments of difficulty, allowed ourselves to disrupt a relationship between a company which makes a show of producing millionaires and the city’s public administration.



“I really find it sickening the controversy that the President of Napoli if feeding right now. If he wants to invest in Bari then do it, but never offend the dignity of this city’s fans. Presidents exist and… bad Presidents.”

