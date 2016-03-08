Napoli, Callejon looks to start; Koulibaly to attempt rapid recovery
06 December at 20:15The starting XI that Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti tried today in training, before the start for Udine was a 4-4-2 with Meret in goal, Luperto and Manolas centrally with Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui on the wings.
In midfield, Elmas , Zielinski , Fabian Ruiz and Insigne outside, whilst going forward the couple of Llorente & Lozano reconfirmed.
However, according to the latest news from calciomercato.com, there may be some variations compared to what was tested during this training session.
Callejon, now absent from two games, could find a place with Elmas on the left and Insigne in attack in place of Llorente. The conditions of Koulibaly will be evaluated tomorrow, if the flu he is suffering from is to be overcome than he could replace Luperto .
Anthony Privetera
