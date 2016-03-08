Napoli, concrete interest remain in Real’s James
12 December at 10:15Italian Serie A outfit Napoli are still interested in signing Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s creative midfielder James Rodriguez, as per El Chiringuito TV cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Colombia international was linked with a move to the Naples-based outfit in the summer transfer window as well but the Italian club could not meet Real’s valuation of the player.
As per the latest report, Napoli are still interested in signing Rodriguez and with the arrival of new manager, the club’s hierarchy are looking to make a move for the playmaker in the January transfer window.
However, Napoli face competition from English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur who are also interested in signing the former AS Monaco midfielder.
Rodriguez has played nine matches for the Los Blancos in the ongoing campaign where he has managed to score one goal along with providing a solitary assists.
However, the 28-year-old has not represented Real since October 22 as he continue to recover from a medial collateral ligament injury.
