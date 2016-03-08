Naples, De Laurentiis unwilling to absolve players for dressing room revolt
11 November at 12:00Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis is not willing to forgive his players for the dressing-room revolt, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
De Laurentiis ordered the team to be confined to a training camp after series of unsatisfying results but the players abandoned the training camp and went back home after their UEFA Champions League tie against Salzburg which ended with a 1-1 score line.
As per the latest report, De Laurentiis is still furious with the development and is unwilling to move ahead without punishing those who were part of the dressing room revolt.
The report stated for that purpose, striking duo of Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon—who are in the final year of their contract with the Naples-based club—are likely to leave in the January transfer window, whereas players like Faouzi Ghoulam, Elseid Hysaj and Allan will be sold in the near future as well.
The report further stated that even the future of star players like Kalidou Koulibaly and Lorenzo Insigne is far from safe.
