Naples’ dressing-room revolt, Insigne under radar for hefty fine
26 November at 13:15Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s star striker Lorenzo Insigne is under the radar for a possible hefty fine following the dressing-room revolt, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
Thing at the Naples-based outfit is far from normal after the player’s revolt against the orders of the club president Aurelio De Laurentiis who wanted the players to be confined to the training camp following series of unsatisfying results.
There were reports that De Laurentiis is now looking to punish the players who started the revolt and as per the latest report, Insigne is believed to be one of the main character of the whole episode and he is likely to fined 50 percent of his monthly salary which is equal to €350,000.
The report further stated that veteran midfielder Allen has already been fined 50 percent of his monthly salary which is equal to €200,000 for his part in the controversy.
