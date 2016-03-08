Naples, idea of Ibrahimovic and case of Milan
10 December at 14:45Italian Serie A giants Napoli have showed interest in signing veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović in January when he will be available as a free-agent once his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end.
However, those rumours have reduced over the period of time and it seems now that AC Milan are in the pole position to sign the former Manchester United striker.
As per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis was always keen to sign the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker and he admitted it publically as well.
However, the player’s demand of €4 million salary for the first six months with an option to possibly extend it for another 12 months proved a little too much for the hierarchy of the Naples-based outfit.
But it is clear that player himself likes Naples and is still eager to finish his career at the club and we all know that funny things can happen in the transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments