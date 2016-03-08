Naples, Insigne makes peace with Ancelotti but renewal talks on hold
25 October at 10:30Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s veteran winger Lorenzo Insigne’s future is still hanging in the balance after having some turbulent times in the recent past.
The Italy international was publically criticised by the club president Aurelio De Laurentiis and then later was dropped from the team by manager Carlo Ancelotti for showing wrong attitude during the training session.
The 28-year-old came from the bench and scored a winner for the Naples-based club in the UEFA Champions League match against RB Salzburg on Wednesday and later revealed that he has apologized to the manager for showing wrong attitude on the training pitch.
As per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, Insigne has made peace with Ancelotti but the recent events have affected his contract renewal talks with the club.
The report stated that Insigne’s agent Mino Raiola has met with Napoli President De Laurentiis and Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli in the recent past to discuss about the possible extension.
However, there has been no substantial progress on that front.
