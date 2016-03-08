Naples, interesting hours ahead of Ancelotti as Gattuso awaits to take over
10 December at 10:40Italian Serie A giants Napoli are about to face Genk in the last match of their UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday, but the focus of the fans and everyone is about what is happening off the field.
Due to series of unimpressive performances in the recent past, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has decided to part ways with manager Carlo Ancelotti as per some reports in the media.
For that purpose, his successor has already been identified which is none other than Gennaro Gattuso.
It is believed that an 18-month agreement has been reached with the former AC Milan manager to replace Ancelotti on the bench, which also includes a clause which empowers the hierarchy of the Naples-based club to sack Gattuso at the end of the ongoing season if the results are deemed unsatisfied.
However, the silver lining in all of this is that the final signature is still missing and even though it seems that Ancelotti’s fate has been decided, it is not entirely the case.
It is believed that the former Real Madrid manager still has one final opportunity to convince the club’s hierarchy that he is still the right man for the job.
However, for that to happen, Napoli should register a convincing win against Genk and the players should also show attitude that they still believed in the 60-year-old being the right man to lead them forward.
In all, there are some interesting times ahead in Naples, more off the field than on it.
Marco Giordano
