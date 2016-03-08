Naples, last chance for Ancelotti to turn things around
07 December at 13:00Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s manager Carlo Ancelotti has a final opportunity to turn things around, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 60-year-old is under serious pressure to keep his job as the manager of the Naples-based outfit secure after series of under-par performances from the team in the recent past, especially after the dressing room revolt against club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.
As per the latest report, Ancelotti will have the final opportunity to turn things around when Napoli will face Udinese in the league fixture on Saturday.
The report further stated that if Napoli will not able to produce a positive result in their next league matche, former AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso will replace Ancelotti on the bench at the San Paolo Stadium.
Ancelotti has been with Napoli since the summer of 2018 and has a contract with the club till the summer of 2021.
