Napoli-Milik, working on renewal: Atletico Madrid interested
08 January at 21:25Arkadiusz Milik continues to score, but the contract renewal with Napoli slips with the same continuity with which the Pole scores. And then the interest from abroad for the tip grows. Despite the dark times for Napoli, Milik is standing out in the crowed.
Calciomercato reports that the 25-year-old is said to be attracting attention from overseas now, thanks to his ability to find the goal even in a bad situation. Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has long been looking for a tip, but at the moment he has given priority to other profiles, including an old acquaintance of Napoli, Edinson Cavani.
The Uruguayan will not renew with the PSG, and from June he will be free to move where he sees fit. For him, Atletico is already far ahead, Milik appears to also be keen on the challenge.
Meanwhile Napoli continues to work to extend the Polish contract, which is currently expiring in 2021. The contacts between the director Giuntoli and the top prosecutor, David Pantak, are constant. The idea is to bring the deadline to 2024, with the adjustment of the engagement, which is currently still at 2.5 million euros per season . Milik wants to stay in Naples, Napoli wants to arm him. The interest of Atletico Madrid could represent the right shock for the final acceleration.
Anthony Privetera
