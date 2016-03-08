Naples, revolution to begin in January with three signings
11 December at 15:15Italian Serie A giants Napoli are expected to begin a revolution in the upcoming transfer window with the squad overhaul, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Naples-based club are set to hire a new manager in Gennaro Gattuso later on Wednesday after sacking Carlo Ancelotti on Tuesday night following series of unimpressive results in the recent past.
As per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy are also looking to revamp the squad with as many as three signings in the mid-season transfer window where the focus is on bringing a striker, a midfielder and a left-back.
The report also stated that in January, the club is expecting the departure of veteran strikers Dries Mertens and José Callejón, both of whom are currently going through the final year of their respective contracts and it is looking highly unlikely that they will be rewarded with an extension in the near future.
