The home side took the lead after just three minutes through Adam Ounas, who pounced on a sloppy backpass from Locatelli. Insigne doubled the lead in the second half with a great curling effort.

Rogerio didn't make it easier for Sassuolo as he was sent off in the 87th minute, after kicking Callejon to the ground.

Napoli followed up on their win over Liverpool as they managed to comfortably see off Sassuolo at San Paolo, with Insigne sealing the three points.